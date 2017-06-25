State

June 25, 2017 5:41 PM

Car crash sparks brush fire along LA County freeway

The Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

A wind-driven brush fire sparked Sunday when a car crashed on a Los Angeles County freeway quickly spread, prompting authorities to shut down all lanes of a highway and order mandatory evacuations.

The blaze was reported along southbound State Route 14 near Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, fire officials said.

It quickly grew to more than 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers), fed by tinder-dry brush and driven by winds in stifling heat. One structure was destroyed but authorities did not say if it was a home.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were helping residents of some homes evacuate "out of an abundance of caution." The sheriff's office in a statement did not say how many people had been evacuated.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all residents of Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon Road, the department said.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze.

