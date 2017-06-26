State

June 26, 2017

Red flag warnings up as dry winds accompany California heat

LOS ANGELES

A lingering heat wave that has set temperature records is now bringing winds to Southern California that are driving down relative humidity levels and increasing fire danger.

Red flag warnings are in place Monday across greater Los Angeles due to the dry winds flowing onshore. Gusts nearing 45 mph are predicted in some areas. Humidity levels as low as 3 percent are possible in the Antelope Valley in northern LA County, where a temperature record of 108 degrees was set Sunday.

Monday's forecast highs are 88 in downtown Los Angeles and 96 in Pasadena and Burbank.

To the north, Bakersfield and Fresno over the weekend each marked the 8th straight day of triple-digit weather.

After about two weeks of searing heat, temperatures are expected to start dropping statewide on Tuesday.

