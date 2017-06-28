Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes

Fire crews return from fighting a wildfire near the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies. The Deseret News via AP Scott G Winterton