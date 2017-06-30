Judge in Stanford rape case offers first defense of decision

FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky in San Francisco. Persky is facing a recall effort over the sexual-assault sentence he gave a former Stanford University swimmer is officially defending himself for the first time. Persky said in a statement filed Friday, June 30, 2017, with Santa Clara County that it is his job to consider rehabilitation and probation for first-time offenders. The Recorder via AP, File Jason Doiy