July 01, 2017 2:06 PM

Police look for driver after hit-and-run killed 2 boys

The Associated Press
CONCORD, Calif.

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck the back of an SUV in Concord, killing two young boys and sending their mother and a 3-month old baby to the hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said Friday night's collision on an on-ramp to State Route 4 was so severe that the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the Dodge Durango.

Meanwhile, the Infiniti that struck the SUV was catapulted over a fence and landed a few feet from the front door of a restaurant.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect ran toward a drive-in movie theater across the highway with blood on his head and face.

Police searched the area but couldn't find him. He was identified as 35-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr.

