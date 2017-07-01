State

July 01, 2017 6:27 PM

Man jumps into Central California river and drowns

The Associated Press
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Authorities said a 22-year-old Los Angeles man jumped into a fast-moving river in Central California and drowned.

A Kern County Sheriff's official told the Bakersfield Californian (http://bit.ly/2tz1M1v ) the man and his cousins were jumping from rocks into the Kern River near Keyesville Saturday.

Sgt. Steve Williams said authorities warned the group about the raging river and they got out of the water. He said that after the authorities left, the man decided to jump back in.

He was drawn out into the main channel where the current pushed him underneath.

At least seven people have drowned in the Kern River since record snowfall from the winter began to melt, causing rivers to swell with dangerously swift and cold mountain runoff.

Keyesville is about 35 miles northwest of Bakersfield.

