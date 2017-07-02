State

July 02, 2017 9:35 AM

Northern California residents warned of toxic algae blooms

The Associated Press
NAPA, Calif.

Officials in Northern California are warning residents after two dogs died following a swim in a pond where toxic blue-green algae is growing.

People are urged to avoid ponds, rivers and streams in the area of southern Napa County where the dogs died last week.

The San Francisco Chronicle said Saturday (http://bit.ly/2tysZRU ) that it's the second report of dangerous algae in the Bay Area in a week. Oakland's Lake Temescal was closed following an algae bloom there.

Algae poisoning in people can cause serious injury to the liver, kidney and nervous system if the affected water is swallowed. Exposure requires immediate medical attention.

Officials say the algae blooms are caused by sitting or slow-moving water with an abundance of nutrients.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos