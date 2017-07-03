The Latest: California man pleads not guilty to killing son

This May 17, 2017 photo shows a special bulletin wanted poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who had been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., being displayed at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Homicide detectives have found the body of the 5-year-old boy whose father is charged with his murder, authorities announced Saturday, July 1, 2017. Based on "additional leads," detectives returned Friday to an area near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County and found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr., according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo