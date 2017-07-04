State

July 04, 2017 9:16 AM

Body found near where California swimmer was in distress

The Associated Press
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.

Authorities say a man's body has been found off the Southern California coast, the morning after a swimmer was heard screaming for help.

Los Angeles County fire officials say the body was discovered in the water early Tuesday near Rancho Palos Verdes.

Witnesses reported hearing a swimmer in distress Monday evening. The Coast Guard says the man in his 20s was last seen shortly before 7 p.m. swimming in the ocean with pool flotation device near Trump National Golf Course.

Searchers using boats, a helicopter and divers turned up nothing Monday. The body was found shortly after the search resumed at daybreak.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

