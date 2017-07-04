State

July 04, 2017 1:51 PM

Conviction in killing of man found in forest near LA

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Prosecutors say one of two men charged in the killing of a man whose remains were found in wilderness north of Los Angeles has been convicted of first degree murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says a jury returned a guilty verdict Friday against 31-year-old Donald Thurman.

The jury also found that the murder was committed for financial gain.

The body of 25-year-old Nicholas Carter was found in 2013 in Angeles National Forest. Investigators say Carter's credit cards had been stolen.

The other defendant, 26-year-old Erik Pearson, pleaded guilty to murder in May. He and Thurman face life in prison.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced July 17.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos