July 05, 2017 6:20 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JAILHOUSE INFORMANTS

Orange County sheriff to testify in court amid long-running scandal over her department's use of snitches.

2. FAMILY STABBINGS

Anaheim man, 20, allegedly attacks 4 relatives in family dispute broken up by neighbor with baseball bat.

3. WALKING FOR HIS WEDDING

Doctors feared Olympian Jamie Nieto might never walk again, but the Los Angeles resident plans to prove them wrong when he gets married.

4. FALCON

Baby peregrine falcon nesting at UC Berkeley flies for first time, marking milestone in recovery of once endangered species.

5. DODGERS-DIAMONDBACKS

Kershaw gets MLB-best 13th win as Los Angeles tops Arizona 4-3.

