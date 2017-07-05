State

Homicide not ruled out in death of California inmate

SANTA ANA, Calif.

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Southern California jail.

Sheriff's officials say the male inmate was apparently injured during food delivery Monday at Orange County's Central Jail Complex.

A deputy started life-saving procedures and summoned medical staff. The 27-year-old died a short time later.

Lt. Lane Lagaret says the cause of death has not been confirmed and homicide has not been ruled out.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2sFQw4a) the inmate, Danny Pham, was serving a 180-day sentence after pleading guilty to felony unlawful taking of a vehicle.

