July 05, 2017 10:40 PM

3 dead, 2 injured in California coast highway collision

The Associated Press
VENTURA, Calif.

Three people are dead and two more are injured after a head-on collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the two cars collided at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on California State Route 1 near Pt. Mugu about 50 miles west of Los Angeles.

Fire officials say three people were dead when they arrived, one was critically injured and another moderately injured. No names have been released.

Wreckage is strewn across the highway, which is expected to be shut down for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

