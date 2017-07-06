State

July 06, 2017 8:01 AM

San Francisco airport screener who let drugs pass imprisoned

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A former security screener at San Francisco International Airport has been sentenced to one year in federal prison for agreeing to look the other way while passengers slipped cocaine into luggage.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2sKaRVU ) 29-year-old Jessica Scott was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to conspiring to defraud the government.

Scott's ex-husband, Joseph Scott, was a supervising transportation security officer at the time. Jessica Scott admitted to agreeing with him in July 2013 to let a carry-on bag go through without investigating its contents.

Joseph Scott pleaded guilty last month to accepting a bribe as a public official and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Charges against a third former airport screener, Michael Castaneda, are pending.

The three worked for a private company called Covenant Aviation Security.

