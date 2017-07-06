State

Northern California doctor suspected of child sex abuse

The Associated Press
REDDING, Calif.

A Northern California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing eight minors, some of whom were his patients.

Redding police said Thursday that Dr. Benjamin Shettell has been booked on suspicion of sexually abusing victims ranging in age from six to 17, and they expect more may come forward.

Redding police say they searched Shettell's office, home and a storage unit, and found child pornography.

He is one of the owners of Fusion Health Care and Silhouette Medspa in Redding, a city of about 90,000 people about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

His arrest comes after another California doctor, a brain surgeon from Santa Cruz, was arrested on similar suspicions. Dr. James Kohut has been charged with 11 counts of sexually abusing children under the age of 14.

