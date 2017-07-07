State

July 07, 2017 12:17 AM

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

The Associated Press
WINTERS, Calif.

Authorities have ordered evacuations of homes on two rural roads after a wildfire in Northern California quickly surged to 1.5 square miles (4 square kilometers).

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says evacuations were ordered Thursday.

It blaze forced the closure of State Route 128 near Lake Berryessa. It is 15 percent contained.

The state's largest current wildfire has grown to more than 16.5 square miles in the rugged southern Sierra Nevada.

The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze in Sequoia National Forest about 17 miles north of Kernville is 8 percent contained.

The fire has been burning in brush and timber in the Schaeffer Mountain region near the Kern River since it was ignited by lightning on June 24.

Several other small wildfires were burning around the state.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video