July 08, 2017 2:06 PM

Fresno police search for murder suspect who escaped custody

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif.

Police in Fresno are searching for a murder suspect who escaped custody after fighting with detectives who were questioning him.

Authorities said they considered 21-year-old Ibn Lugman Haqq armed and dangerous after he fled police headquarters on Friday.

Haqq was arrested on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old man who was shot multiple times in an apartment Wednesday. Police said he got into a fight with detectives when they were interviewing him and took off.

Sgt. Andre Benson told the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2uWZuGY) the detectives were injured in the fight.

No further details were released.

