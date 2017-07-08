State

July 08, 2017 3:28 PM

After arrest, wife of ex state attorney general seeks rehab

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The wife of a former California attorney general and state treasurer is seeking therapy after being arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

An attorney for Nadia Lockyer said Saturday that she is seeking treatment "in dealing with alcohol and related issues."

She was arrested Thursday following a domestic dispute at the vacation home she was staying with Bill Lockyer and their three children in in the Sierra foothills. Tuolumne County sheriff's officials said her blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

The Lockyers were married in 2003 and the union has often made headlines over reports of her substance abuse and other concerns.

Nadia Lockyer was arrested on drugs and child endangerment charges in Orange County in 2012. Her lawyer Allan Stokke said the case was dismissed after she completed rehab.

