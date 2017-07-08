State

July 08, 2017 6:38 PM

Small plane crashes into the waters off Point Mugu, 2 hurt

The Associated Press
OXNARD, Calif.

Authorities said two people aboard a small plane were injured following a crash into the waters off Southern California.

Ventura County Fire spokesman Steve Swindle said the ultra-light aircraft crashed off Point Mugu Rock, about 50 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Saturday afternoon.

He said one person suffered a heart attack and was being resuscitated when they were taken to the hospital. He didn't have an update on that person's condition.

The other patient was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Swindle said the plane took off from Camarillo Airport.

