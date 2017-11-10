State

Girl recovering from Santa Barbara microburst injuries

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:51 AM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

A girl who was badly injured when a microburst hit a Santa Barbara beach last summer is making progress after nearly two months in a hospital.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Nuno tells KEYT-TV the last thing she remembers about that day is running when the microburst hit — and then blackness.

Alyssa was cooling off with her family at West Beach in the midst of a Labor Day weekend heat wave when chaos struck.

Suddenly, it began hailing and raining and a fierce wind sent umbrellas, belongings and most everything else flying.

Then it was over, but Alyssa couldn't be found for 15 minutes until her father freed her from beneath a canoe and a pile kayaks.

She had a huge gash in her head, multiple fractures and a brain injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

    Singles party organizer Richard Gosse said he recommends recommend women seek the opposite of Donald Trump – bachelors who are younger, shorter, poorer, less-educated and shy.

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:43

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says
Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

View More Video