Weather warning issued in Merced County

A high wind warning was issued in Merced and surrounding areas by the National Weather Service in Hanford, according to officials.
The warning goes into effect Monday at 11 a.m. and lasts through 4 a.m. Tuesday, confirmed Kevin Durfee, meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford.
On Monday, Durfee said, gusts will reach up to 60 mph in the afternoon and evening hours in Merced County. Winds will be strongest in the evening, he added.
Officials at the Gustine Municipal Airport reported damage to planes on Sunday due to the high winds in a social media post. The planes were not operating at the time, according to the post.
Showers are also expected throughout the county on Monday and Tuesday, Durpee said, with a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and hail.
“Looks like the rain could be heavy at times,” Durfee said.
There is also a chance of some flooding, he added.
“The biggest risk is if you’re driving in heavy rain and visibility is low and if you’re driving too fast the car can hydroplane in wet roads,” Durfee said. “That’s going to be the case especially tomorrow and tomorrow night.”
Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be 59 degrees with lows of mid to upper 40s.
By Tuesday evening “things should settle down,” Durfee said. Although no showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, he said, the moisture in the ground can create more dense fog and it can become an issue over the weekend.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
