Storm over Merced and Mariposa knocks mud and rocks onto Highway 140

There are some reports of localized flooding in Merced County as a storm hangs over the central San Joaquin Valley, but the most significant weather phenomenon reported early Thursday was in the foothills.

Highway 140 in the El Portal area was reportedly obstructed in both directions by mud and rocks as forecasters say 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall in Mariposa on Thursday. Traffic was able to continue to flow, according to California Highway Patrol.

As of Wednesday, Merced has collected about 2 inches of rain in March, meteorologist Brian Ochs of the National Weather Service said, noting that it's almost a half-inch more than normal. In Los Banos, 1.32 inches have fallen this month as of Wednesday morning, more than the average 1.12 inches through March 21.

In the foothills, the California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of trees down on Auberry Road north of Highway 168, Highway 49 in the Oakhurst area and in Mariposa County.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The National Weather Service issued a "flash flood watch" in Mariposa until 8 p.m. Thursday for areas below 8,000 feet.

Merced County had no major flooding as of 8 a.m., according to county spokesman Mike North.

This story will be updated.