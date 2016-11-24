Here comes the fuzz: Police to grow goatees for charity

Here comes the fuzz: Police in Chicopee are growing goatees for charity.
Officers in the western Massachusetts city are being challenged to sport a little facial hair as part of the popular "No Shave November" trend on social media.
In this case, the challenge is getting underway a little late — Nov. 27 — and it will run until New Year's day.
Michael Wilk is the department's public information officer. He says participating officers will pay $40 each, and donations are being encouraged from members of the public.
Wilks says the proceeds will go to a local charity.
The Republican of Springfield reports (http://bit.ly/2fZZCi3 ) that the department posted photos of actors George Clooney, Tom Selleck, Ben Affleck and Johnny Depp on its Facebook page "to illustrate the power of goatees."
---
Information from: The (Springfield, Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/republican
Comments