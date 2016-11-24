Meow: Humane society drops cat adoption fees on Black Friday

Meow: A Massachusetts humane society is having a feline Black Friday sale.
Dakin Humane Society Adoption Centers in Springfield and Leverett will reduce adoption fees to $5 on select adult cats.
The animals selected for the reduced adoption rate are adult cats that have been waiting longer than usual for new homes or may have limited prospects for adoption because of their age or overall health.
Dakin has traditionally held a reduced adoption fee event the day after Thanksgiving to try to allow more people to consider adopting the animals.
Its usual fee to adopt adult cats is between $59 and $179.
