Weird

May 12, 2017 7:51 AM

Stray emu lassoed on highway by New Mexico authorities

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A stray emu that had become notorious throughout a three-day span in New Mexico has been captured by law enforcement.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2psqM9U ) authorities had captured the emu Tuesday after about 40 minutes of trying to lasso it on an interstate.

Authorities say calls reporting the bird started coming into the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office three days before the emu had been captured.

The incident had been caught on camera by a passerby.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kelly Jameson had said traffic was stopped while officers caught the bird thanks to two kind truckers.

The emu had been waiting for its owners to spring it from detention and take it home as of Thursday morning.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase 2:51

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase
Surfer’s video catches great white shark leaping out of water 1:04

Surfer’s video catches great white shark leaping out of water
An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos