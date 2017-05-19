Weird

Pennsylvania woman makes dress from Starburst candy wrappers

The Associated Press
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.

Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler — meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.

The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page , Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.

Seilhamer met her husband, Malachi, when he offered her a pack of Starburst, his favorite candy. He kept giving her the candies and once she told him she wanted to make a dress, he started bringing her wrappers, which she divided by their bright colors.

Seilhamer tells WPMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qysiWM ) that "anyone's an artist if they're willing to try."

No cavities resulted from the making of this dress.

