SB 32 not really a step toward cleaner air

Addressing global warming isn’t easy. Despite what state Senate Bill 32 supporters say, this bill is not a real climate-change solution. In fact, SB 32 provides more power to California Air Resources Board and leaves the fate of our economy in the hands of unelected bureaucrats.
Many politicians in California are pushing to make our state a leader in global climate change policy – and there’s nothing wrong with that, we’re a state proudly defined by our innovative spirit. But when it comes to the latest measure to combat climate change, SB 32 is anything but innovative.
Recently signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown, SB 32 extends California’s climate change regulations for another 13 years and would mandate greenhouse gas emissions be reduced to at least 40 percent below 1990 levels.
SB 32 extends the goals of Assembly B 32, which was the first bill to mandate greenhouse gas reductions. In the 10 years since AB 32 passed, we’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t. But instead of using that information to craft a better bill, SB 32 is just a copy-and-paste with the same mistakes.
To lead the nation and set a global example, California needed to get things right. Instead, legislators rushed, in the waning days of session, to quickly take up SB 32, amid much confusion. Unfortunately, their deceptive tactics worked and SB 32 and its companion bill AB 197 both passed.
Under SB 32, many unanswered questions remain. SB 32 doesn’t fix cap-and-trade and does little more than approve aggressive emissions targets that will be nearly impossible to meet – especially in the Central Valley. Even implementing the already aggressive climate-change policies imposed by the Legislature in the San Joaquin Valley will come with a heavy price on our local economy. We rely on farming, trucking, distribution and manufacturing to survive.
Thankfully, Assemblyman Adam Gray, who has fought for years to bring more clarity and oversight to the state’s regulatory process, stood up to immense political pressure from his own party to do what’s right for our community.
Proponents of SB 32 had to use this vote-quick scheme because they knew there were, and still remain, real concerns with the bill. Those concerns were voiced to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst in Sacramento by people from every part of the state – including on dairy farms here in the Central Valley.
The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst also criticized the program data kept by CARB, but even more concerning, determined there is no evidence CARB’s programs have actually reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Instead of addressing this, SB 32 just keeps giving unchecked authority to CARB to do what it wants.
A bipartisan group of legislators, with leadership from Assemblyman Gray, have been trying for years to get answers out of CARB with little or no success. That’s because AB 32 didn’t give the Legislature any oversight or authority over CARB. Instead of fixing this problem, SB 32 extends it another 13 years.
We need Assemblyman Gray and his colleagues to continue fighting to get answers, hold CARB accountable and make sure new regulations don’t force even more businesses out of California and put more people on the unemployment line.
Bob Gutierrez is president of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Vice-Chair of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
