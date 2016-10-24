Elected officials agree, we must pass Measure V

Measure V is critical to the future of Merced County’s quality of life.
As residents, we deserve better roads in our community. We deserve to be safe when we drive, walk or bike. Most importantly, our children and grandchildren deserve to be safe on their way to and from school. That’s why voting Yes on Measure V is one of the most positive and meaningful votes we can make this Nov. 8.
Measure V provides local funding to fix our streets and roads in every city and community in Merced County. Every penny of Measure V stays right here in our county and can’t be touched by the state. Measure V includes strong taxpayer safeguards and requires citizen oversight and annual public audits. It also caps administrative costs at 1 percent.
The other 99 percent eventually goes to local contractors and their employees to work repairing and rebuilding our roads, streets and highways.
These are the crucial arterials we use to get to and from work and school, and our farmers depend on for getting their goods from their farms to market. They are key to a healthy quality of life and a strong local economy in Merced County.
Measure V represents essential investments in our infrastructure.
The reality is, there just aren’t enough resources to fix crumbling roads throughout California. The federal gas tax has not been increased since 1993 and with the increase in vehicle fuel-efficiency, the consumption of gas – and the taxes gas sales generated – has been in steady decline. As a result, state and federal transportation officials are forced to prioritize the expenditure of transportation dollars; the counties that bring additional funding to the table are a higher priority.
Right now hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal funds flow to nearby counties who have passed “self-help” measures such as Measure V. By passing Measure V, those dollars begin to flow to Merced County.
That’s why all of us – Republicans and Democrats – along with local farmers, businesspeople and first responders are so proud to vote Yes on Measure V. We urge you to join us.
To learn more about the types of projects Measure V will jump-start in your city or community, visit YesMeasureV.com.
And remember to vote by mail or at your polling place on Nov. 8th: Yes on Measure V.
Signed: Jim Costa, California 16th Congressional District; Anthony Cannella, 12th Senate District; Adam Gray, 21st Assembly District; Daron McDaniel, Merced County supervisor.
Comments