January 5, 2017 10:47 AM

How to reach elected representatives

Compiled by Bee staff

▪ U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

Fresno: 559.485.7430

Washington: 202.224.3841

http://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

▪ U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

Sacramento: 916.448.2787

Washington: 202.224.3553

https://www.harris.senate.gov/

▪ U.S. 10th Congressional District

Jeff Denham

Modesto: 209.579.5458

Washington: 202.225.4540

https://denham.house.gov/contact-me

▪ U.S. 16th Congressional District

Rep. Jim Costa

Merced: 209.384.1620

https://costa.house.gov/contact

▪ California Gov. Jerry Brown

916.445.2841

https://govnews.gov.ca.gov/gov39mail/mail.php

▪ 8th State Senate District

Tom Berryhill

Oakdale: 209.848.8001

Sacramento: 916.651.4008

http://berryhill.cssrc.us/content/my-offices

▪ 12th State Senate District

Anthony Cannella

Ceres: 209.581.9827

Sacramento: 916.651.4012

http://district12.cssrc.us/content/my-offices

▪ 21st Assembly District

Adam Gray

Modesto: 209.521.2111

Merced: 209.726.5465

Sacramento: 916.319.2021

https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ContactPopup.php?district=AD21

