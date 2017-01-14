This water grab will hurt every single one of us

Each of us depends on water from the rivers that flow through our region. Without that water, we live in a desert instead of the world’s most fertile valley. But our water goes deeper. Rivers and canals recharge our groundwater and reduce nitrates and salts that can collect in our soil, killing plants.
I watched the State Water Resources Control Board members during their hearing in Merced on Dec. 19. Board members were just going through the motions, unwilling to genuinely listen to our community’s very real concerns.
Economic losses could reach $234 million a year, according to a Merced Irrigation District economic impact study, and up to $1.6 billion when Stanislaus and south San Joaquin counties are included. These are enormous losses for a region in which 50 percent of the population receives Medi-Cal services.
The discussion should have been about maximizing storage during wet years and implementing the best available science to restore declining salmon populations. We should have been talking about increasing reservoir capacity and developing economic opportunity. Instead, the discussion was about decreasing opportunity.
This isn’t just about farming. Less water means less employment, which means far less economic activity. For a region just beginning to recover from the painful but temporary impacts of the Great Recession, this plan will result in permanent recession. This isn’t hyperbole.
Farmers barely have enough water now, and it’s only because they pump groundwater to offset the lack of river water. With new groundwater regulations, farmers could be out of options.
Many believe the real reason the water board wants to reallocate – i.e., steal – our water has to do with Gov. Jerry Brown’s twin tunnels project. Both proposals are driven by an alliance of south-of-the-Delta farmers, environmentalists, the fishing industry and Southern California politicians. Gov. Brown’s water board seems willing to sacrifice our region for the benefit of others.
In Merced, the board wouldn’t entertain discussion of the tunnels, which will divert much of the Sacramento River to Southern California before the water enters the Delta. Some call the tunnels project innovative, but taking water from the north and sending it south has been done for more than 70 years.
Innovative is what Israel is doing. One of the driest countries in the world and mired in daily conflict, Israel is producing more water than it needs through desalination technology, making Mediterranean Sea water potable.
A desalination plant just completed in Carlsbad will supply the San Diego area with 8 percent to 10 percent of its needs, using the largest drought-proof reservoir in the world – the Pacific Ocean. The plant cost $1 billion and will pump millions of dollars into the local community, creating hundreds of jobs. For the cost of the twin tunnels project (a minimum of $15 billion), we could build 14 such plants.
Think this isn’t your problem? Then consider what Steven Gomes, Merced County superintendent of schools, said at the hearing: “There are 20,000 students attending schools in Merced County, and most depend on wells at their schools for drinking and sanitation water. Under the water board’s proposal, many of these wells will go dry.”
Gomes cited the well at LeGrand Elementary School, where the water level has dropped 103 feet in 11 years! If the state’s plan moves forward, school districts and other agencies in neighboring counties might face similar consequences.
Why would we consider a plan the board admits would cause “significant and unavoidable” economic damage?
As superintendent of the Merced Union High School District, I have a fierce desire to make sure the 10,000 students in our district get the same or better opportunities as students in previous generations. Recently, our state has made much-needed changes to education funding. As a representative of a high-performing and high-functioning district, I applaud Gov. Brown for being a champion of funding equity. Although 76 percent of our student body is classified as low-socioeconomic, they are now receiving support and opportunities that just a few years ago were unattainable.
The State Water Resources Control Board’s plan throws a wrench into what should be exciting and optimistic times in education. Less water will lead to fewer jobs, equating to declining enrollment. As students move away, education funding decreases. Districts with declining enrollment cannot maintain programs or keep personnel. Our schools are asked to focus on equity of opportunity and narrowing achievement gaps. We are making great progress.
The water board’s plan will impede or negate that progress.
All of us must step up and work together to ensure the term “Dust Bowl” remains a reference to beer brewed in our area, not to our landscape. MUHSD and its board of trustees remain committed to bringing attention to this water grab and ensuring our community’s voice is heard. We encourage all school districts to do the same. Send an email, write a letter, call, or attend future hearings. It’s Worth Your Fight!
Alan Peterson is superintendent of the Merced Union High School District; he wrote this for the Merced Sun-Star.
Comments