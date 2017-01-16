State’s water grab will hurt everyone in our region

Each of us is dependent on water from the rivers that flow through our region. Without that water, we live in a desert instead of the world’s garden.
It goes deeper. The rivers recharge our groundwater and helps reduce nitrates and salts that can collect in our soil, killing plants.
I watched the reaction of the State Water Resources Control Board members during their hearing in Merced on Dec. 19. Board members were going through the motions, unwilling to genuinely listen to a community they’re asking to double the amount of water dedicated to environmental concerns.
Economic losses could reach $234 million a year, according to a Merced Irrigation District economic impact study, and up to $1.6 billion when Stanislaus and south San Joaquin counties are included. These are enormous losses for a region in which 50 percent of the population receives Medi-Cal services.
The discussion should have been about maximizing storage during wet years and implementing the best available science to restore declining salmon populations. We should have been talking about increasing reservoir capacity and developing economic opportunity.
Instead, the discussion was about decreasing opportunity.
This isn’t just about farming. Less water means less employment, which means far less economic activity. For a region just beginning to recover from the painful-but-temporary impacts of the Great Recession, this plan will result in permanent recession.
This isn’t hyperbole. Farmers barely have enough water now, and it’s only because they pump groundwater to offset the lack of river water. With new groundwater regulations, farmers could be out of options.
Many believe the real reason the water board wants to reallocate – i.e., steal – our water has to do with Gov. Jerry Brown’s Twin Tunnels project. Both proposals are driven by an alliance of south-of-the-Delta farmers, environmentalists, the fishing industry and southern California politicians.
Gov. Brown’s water board seems willing to sacrifice our region for the benefit of other parts of the state.
In Merced, the board would not countenance any discussion of the tunnels, which will divert much of the Sacramento River to southern California before the water enters the Delta.
Some would call the tunnels project innovative, but taking water from the north and sending it south has been happening for over 70 years.
Innovative is what Israel is doing. One of the driest countries in world, mired in daily conflict, Israel is producing more water than it needs through new desalination technology, making Mediterranean Sea water water.
A desalination plant just completed in Carlsbad will supply the San Diego area with 8 to 10 percent of its needs, using the largest, drought-proof reservoir in the world -- the Pacific Ocean. The plant cost $1 billion and will pump millions of dollars into the local community, creating hundreds of permanent jobs.
For the cost of the Twin Tunnels project (a minimum of $15 billion), we could build 14 such plants.
If you think this is not your problem, consider what Steven Gomes, the Merced County Superintendent of Schools, said at the Dec. 19th hearing: There are 20,000 students attending schools in Merced County, and most depend on wells at their schools for drinking and sanitation water.
Under the water board’s proposal, many of these wells will go dry.
Gomes cited the well at LeGrand Elementary School, where the water level has dropped 103 feet in 11 years! If this plan moves forward, school districts and other agencies in neighboring counties might face similar consequences.
Why would we consider a plan the board admits would cause “significant and unavoidable” economic damage?
As Superintendent of the Merced Union High School District, I have a fierce desire to make sure the 10,000 students in our district get the same or better opportunities as students in previous generations.
Recently, our state has made much-needed changes to education funding. As a high-performing and high-functioning district, I applaud Gov. Brown for being a champion of funding equity – students attending school with challenging circumstances get more money. With 76 percent of our student body classified as low-socioeconomic, they are now getting opportunities that just a few years ago seemed unattainable.
The state water board’s plan throws a wrench into what should be exciting and optimistic times in education. Less water will drive away jobs, which will mean declining enrollment. As students move away, education funding decreases. Districts with declining enrollment cannot maintain existing programs or keep pace with other districts able to pay teachers more.
State schools are told to focus on equity of opportunity and narrowing achievement gaps. We are making great progress.
But the water board’s plan will impede or negate that progress.
All of us must step up and work together to ensure that the term “Dust Bowl” remains a reference to a beer brewed in our area, not our Valley.
MUHSD and its board of trustees remain committed to bringing attention to this water grab and ensuring our community’s voice is heard. We encourage all school districts to do the same. Send an email, write a letter, call or attend future hearings. It’s Worth the Fight!
Alan Peterson is superintendent of Merced Union High School District; he wrote this for the Merced Sun-Star.
WORTH THE FIGHT:
Write to:
State Water Resources Control Board
P.O. Box 100
Sacramento, CA 95812-0100
Call: 916 341-5615
