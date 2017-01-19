It’s unpatriotic to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

2:48 Atwater High's Valencia Twins

1:26 Merced Symphony performs for 3,000 children

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

0:41 Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer