Clearing up misconceptions about the Farm Bill

I was astonished to read the opinion piece “Farm subsidies are not working as intended” (Jan. 21). This opinion piece Written by Ryan Nasbil and Vincent Smith of the American Enterprise Institute, it buys into a long-believed misconception that agriculture cannot seem to escape – that “direct” subsidies are being paid to farmers to the tune of $20 billion annually.
It’s a misconception that money is simply handed to any farmer who asks.
“Direct” payments were removed from the 2014 Farm Bill. Under the current bill, farmers must decide between Price Loss Coverage and Agricultural Risk Coverage; dairies can sign up for the Dairy Margin Protection Program. All of these programs fall under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
Under PLC, payments are issued when the “effective” price of a commodity is less than the “reference” price. The effective price equals the higher of the market-year average price or the national average loan rate for the commodity.
The ARC-Co program is administered at the county level, issuing payments when the actual county crop revenue of a covered commodity is less than the guarantee for the commodity. Under the Dairy Margin Protection Program, coverage extends to catastrophic events and provides various levels of buy-up coverage. The FSA website has more details.
Not all crops qualify for these programs, and only a handful of crops grown in our county make the cut. Of the top 15 commodities grown here, silage (corn or oats) and milk qualify. Fruits, vegetables and orchard crops do not (i.e., tomatoes, almonds or sweet potatoes).
Many who do grow the qualifying crops have not gotten payment for a number of years. The FSA website lists payouts by state. As of 2015, California growers were awarded a total of $29.1 million ($12.3 million through ARC-CO, $16.8 million under PLC).
This is in stark contrast to payouts in Nebraska ($665.9 million), Iowa ($660.4 million), Indiana ($532 million), North Dakota ($437 million) and Texas ($444.6 million).
There were 1,208,392 farms receiving aid nationwide. Of those, only a small number were in California, specifically 5,370.
The Margin Protection Program for dairies is structured differently. Dairymen can choose their coverage level. Payments are triggered using a national calculation based on the prices farmers get for milk and pay for feed and it has to be sustained for two months. If payments are below the margin trigger for January but not February, no payment. In 2016, California had 1,181 dairies in the program compared to Wisconsin’s 6,580 and Minnesota’s 2,841. Of those enrolled dairies, 18 got payments in 2016.
You might believe payments received by California growers and dairymen are high, but the number of businesses dependent on family farms is far greater. Farmers also pay property taxes that support schools and myriad community services.
The article indicates farm subsidies are designed to lower food costs. In reality, farmers are price-takers, not price-makers. The prices for any commodity – almonds, milk, sweet potatoes – are set by market conditions, not the producers. And that’s before the costs of processing, packaging and shipping are added in, not to mention the markup that keeps grocery stores in business.
These government programs are essentially a form of insurance. Most people insure their homes, cars, health, businesses, etc. Why shouldn’t a farmer not insure his or her business against unpredictable weather, invasive pests, disease, drought or flooding?
Merced County is a highly productive agricultural area. I urge our community to look past the myths and stereotypes that are at our fingertips and ask the questions of real people, here in our community. I think you’ll find they will be the same people who would help you if you asked and welcome you if in need. Farming has never been an easy job. So give credit where credit is due.
Breanne Ramos, executive director, Merced County Farm Bureau; she wrote this for the Merced Sun-Star.
