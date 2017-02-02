There is hope for suicidal teens; first step is talking about it

There is an angst, depression and hopelessness plaguing our young people. Teen suicide is the second-leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 24 nationwide. It has surpassed motor vehicle crashes as a major cause of death for kids ages 10 to 14.
It is sometimes hard to understand why this happens. But through awareness and education, we can learn to do our part in preventing more.
Studies show 90 percent of suicidal persons suffer from depression, anxiety or other mental illness. None of these is a weakness. Risk factors towards depression and suicide ideation are most often a culmination of a multitude of stressors which overwhelm a person.
Much like a mosaic or puzzle, stressors can be comprised of many parts. They may be thought of as being derived from four categories.
▪ Genetics/Biology – chemical imbalances in the brain
▪ Environment – what our home life was/is like
▪ Temperament – our coping and response to stress
▪ Life Experiences – sudden loss, bullying, physical violence, etc.
LGBTQ youth are at increased risk, which might be associated with social pressures and violence directed toward them.
The thought of suicide evokes strong emotions. Fear. Denial. Shock. Anger. Our social norms tend to wrap depression and mental illness in a stigma that cloaks its prevalence and severity. Sometimes emotional reactions to the stigma become barriers to action. But breaking this barrier through discussion and compassion are the first steps toward healing.
So what can we do as parents, family, friends, educators and health providers?
Look for warning signs. These might include depressed moods, irritability, feelings of sadness or emptiness, lack of interest in previously enjoyable activities, withdrawal, weight changes, sleep disturbances, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, risky behavior, contemplation of suicide, verbal cues such as “I want to kill myself.”
It may manifest in hostility, agitation, restlessness, and anger. There may be substance abuse. Abuse of drugs often is a way of self-medicating to avoid or distract from the emotional and physical pain.
Remember that, unlike adults, children and teenagers might not express themselves as well. Other clues might be seen in social media entries, writings, drawings, or Internet research which focuses on death and dying.
Sometimes there are no obvious signs. Every child is different. Often youth are more open to their peers about depression than to family. Advise your children to be aware of signs in their friends so that they know what to do.
What if there are red flags?
If elements are recognized in a person, we are his or her first responder. We should reach out compassionately and genuinely, without judgement, anger or fear. Stay calm and ask questions about the depression without being emotional or critical. Simply listening can be the first step in providing hope.
It is essential to follow-up with action. Do not leave the person alone. Remove firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects. If the situation is dire, call 911.
The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 is free and available 24/7. Calling 2-1-1 can provide information for mental health services.
It is equally important for the youth to see his or her pediatrician and initiate professional counseling, which can lead to medication and a therapy plan.
Reach out to your school counselor or pastor. Many schools and churches are equipped with resources and trained staff to discuss suicidal behaviors.
Suicide is preventable. There is help. And there is hope.
There is support from your schools, physician, counselor, church, family and friends. It takes perseverance and patience, but recovery can happen. Hope is a gift that will sustain those without it.
Michael B. Danovsky, Ph.D., is supervisor of Pediatric Psychology at Valley Children’s Healthcare.
Teen Depression and Suicide Prevention Discussion
When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Valley Children’s Hospital, Madera Campus, Room G150A
Registration: Email name, contact information to suicidepreventiontraining@valleychildrens.org or call 559-353-6204
