If you’re a Christian, you need to go to church. Regularly.

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:55 Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County