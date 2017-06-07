Being LGBT in the rural south isn’t always easy. Hear their stories on our new podcast.

It’s been almost two years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage with Obergefell v. Hodges.
The ruling was a victory for LGBTQ people living in large metropolitan areas as well as people who consider home the small towns with two stoplights and a gas station for a grocery store.
For these people in the Deep South, however, a court ruling wasn’t the end-all, be-all for equality. Sure, we could get married. But multiple states passed discriminatory laws soon after the ruling, and many of us living there were still scared.
Now, together with parent company McClatchy, the Sun Herald is excited to launch a podcast to help chronicle these stories. Called “Out Here in America,” the show features “don’t ask, don’t tell" veterans, church leaders, celebrities such as Tig Notaro and others giving voice to the LGBTQ experience in the the Deep South and America's heartland. You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher
Debuting Monday, June 12, the podcast was inspired by a column I wrote in the wake of those legal battles, headlined, “I’m Young, I’m Gay and In Mississippi I’ll Stay.” Some readers canceled their subscriptions. A few thought I should be fired.
Others, however, were moved by my essay. We received countless messages via email and social media from members of the LGBTQ community expressing their gratitude. They told us their own stories of living in places that aren’t exactly known for celebrating queer people. Some were really funny, some were heartbreaking, but they were all powerful and relateable in one way or another. That's where this podcast comes in.
The interviews on “Out Here in America” are personal, honest and powerful, as guests open up about stereotypes, discrimination, and the journeys that make them who they are.
Listen to a preview of the podcast here:
Season 1 begins June 12, with new episodes publishing every Monday. Have an idea for OHIA? Send questions and suggestions to jmitchell@sunherald.com.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
