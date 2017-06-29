Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:27 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video Pause 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 3:28 Here's what expansive work at Oroville Dam spillway looks like now 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 1:59 Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 2:05 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy