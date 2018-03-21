Want our kids to get those good jobs? Then start now improving literacy

In a world of warp-speed change, with internet access available in all corners of the universe, our community faces a crisis of workforce opportunities. Increasingly, the best jobs of this information age will require high-level comprehension of written language. Those jobs inevitably will fall to applicants with the best abilities to process information.
In other words – the most literate.
The Merced County educational attainment rate, a measure of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, is nearly 14 percent – which lags behind most of the state. This bears a direct correlation to the percentage of students who scored above standard in English language arts and literacy on the 2017 Smarter Balanced Assessment, which is an assessment of grade-level learning that measures progress toward college and career readiness.
As a community, we can and must improve our literacy rates. But it will take a cultural shift.
If this were a curriculum problem in our schools, we would have fixed it long ago. We have to think ahead. Our citizens have to move with industrial progress.
UC Merced is expanding rapidly. High-speed rail and ACE trains are on the horizon. Google (Waymo) has planted a large footprint at Castle Airport and industrial park. The big question: Will in-county economic growth require that companies import workers for the mid- to high-level jobs that are sure to follow? Or will they be able to pull from pools of qualified local applicants?
The second option will prevail only if the local workforce has elevated its literacy rates beyond historic levels. This is stark reality, and we must face it head-on.
We believe much can be done, with some of it already underway.
In February, the Merced County Office of Education inaugurated sponsorship of a community engagement coalition – parallel to and supportive of the current educational system. The coalition is designed to improve literacy numbers in our county. Called the “Literacy Coalition of Merced County,” its purpose is to mobilize interest and develop action plans from business and industry, community groups, service clubs, law enforcement, faith-based groups and public service groups, as well as local branches of national non-profits such as the NAACP, United Way and the Boys & Girls Club.
Other California counties have done it.
Fresno County formed the Fresno Compact. In Shasta, they initiated Reach Higher Shasta. They called it The Big Lift in San Mateo, and the Marin Promise. Stanislaus County has initiated Stanislaus Reads. All of these programs were developed to engage the community and foster improvements in literacy levels.
By all reports, each of these organizations are producing positive results.
It is time for Merced County to aspire for something similar. Our Literacy Coalition partners are among you now, working within the infrastructure of community spirit, seeking involvement from groups and individuals with hearts and minds for the challenge. Join us! Let’s collaborate to elevate our county’s prospects.
Together, we can provide our children with more opportunities to prosper in Merced County.
Steve M. Tietjen, Ed.D., is superintendent of Merced County Schools
