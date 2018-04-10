If we don’t improve literacy, there’s going to be a crisis in Merced County

Next Friday people from throughout Merced County will gather to commit to an important goal – significantly increasing the county’s literacy rate.
A meeting of the new Literacy Coalition of Merced County is April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 in Gateway Gardens (560 W. 18th St., Merced). There’s no charge, and everyone in the county – from Los Banos to Snelling – is invited.
Merced County Superintendent of Schools Steve Tietjen is spearheading the Literacy Coalition. He believes this project is worth everyone’s time and energy, so he’s putting much of his own.
“Reading is essential for employment and job success,” Tietjen said. “Persons in all careers need to be able to read well enough not only to succeed in a job but to advance in careers that will adequately support themselves and their families.”
The theme is “Elevating Our Community,” an apt motto. As Tietjen said, “Higher literacy rates will not only help residents find jobs, they will also attract more employers to our county. When business leaders are looking for a place to locate their companies, one of the first questions they ask is about the quality of labor force in the area. The higher the literacy rate, the better chance businesses will find employees who not only meet current job specifications, but are able to adapt to future changing business needs.”
“Literacy” is a term that has been redefined in my lifetime. When I was a kid, it meant being able to read and write at a very basic level, approximately the equivalent to third-grade skills.
Now, adult literacy has broadened the definition like the one given in the U.S. Workforce Investment Act of 1998: “An individual’s ability to read, write, speak in English, compute and solve problems at levels of proficiency necessary to function on the job, in the family of the individual and in society.”
Literacy, according to this definition, is an issue in Merced County. Statistics from National Institute of Adult Literacy show approximately 1 in 4 adults in the county (24 percent) lack workforce literacy.
At the same time, the county is on verge of many possibilities. Citing examples found in a recent Merced Sun-Star article, Tietjen noted that “UC Merced is expanding rapidly (and) Google has planted a large footprint at Castle Airport and industrial park.”
Meanwhile, cities like Los Banos are putting effort and investment into expanding economic development.
The big question, said Tietjen, is “In the upcoming in-county economic growth, will companies requiring mid- to high-level jobs be able to pull from pools of qualified local applicants?
“In a world of warp-speed change, increasingly the best jobs of this information age will require high-level comprehension of written language. Those jobs inevitably will fall to applicants with the best abilities to process information. In other words – the most literate.”
Last February, Tietjen and the Merced County Office of Education created “a community engagement coalition – parallel to and supportive of the current educational system.” Its purpose is “to mobilize interest and develop action plans from business and industry, community groups, service clubs, law enforcement, faith-based groups and public service groups, as well as local branches of national non-profits such as the NAACP, United Way and the Boys & Girls Club.”
He hopes the April 20 meeting will attract residents from around the county to work on creating a county-wide community action plan to ensure the literacy rate significantly improves.
Other California counties have done it, including Fresno, Shasta and Stanislaus. Now it’s time for Merced County to make it happen.
Members of the the county’s Literacy Coalition have already begun reaching out to various groups – including the Friends of the Los Banos Library, which is dedicated to literacy.
I’m hoping Los Banos and all other Merced County communities will turn out for the April 20 meeting, including any individuals who believe in the importance of literacy.
If many people pull together, there is great hope.
“Together, we can provide our children with more opportunities to prosper,” Tietjen said, and I agree.
Two reminders: On April 14 visit the Rotary Omelet Breakfast and the Merced College Los Banos Campus student book sale booth at the Los Banos Downtown Street Faire.
On April 19, give blood at the LDS Church in Los Banos from 3 to 6 p.m. The need is great.
John Spevak is a resident of Los Banos; he wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. Email john.spevak@gmail.com.
