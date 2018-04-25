Prepared, concerned committed – that’s how Merced’s responders roll

We live in a time in which gratitude seems to be in short supply. On the front page of any newspaper it seems to be an endless flow of negativity. It’s in vogue to point out the few flaws in our institutions while ignoring the many achievements and innovations.
Sometimes we just need to say “thank you” to those who humbly and quietly serve this community and county we love.
Golden Valley High School dealt with an incredibly difficult situation Friday, April 20. School resource officer Keith Rieg heard a radio transmission over the school portable radio system that there was an active shooter on campus. When school officials hear certain words or phrases over the airway, action is taken and an entire community of law enforcement and first responders spring into action. Questions come later.
Law enforcement officials assume control of the campus and there is no stopping what’s been set in motion. Unfortunately, that’s how it has to be in this day and age.
This is what I want our community to understand: within minutes, a team of professionals descended on the Golden Valley campus with a cavalry of no fewer than 50 officers right behind them. The Merced police department, Merced County Sheriffs Office, Merced County Probation, Social Services, CHP, the University of California, Merced police department, Merced Community College, Livingston police department, Los Banos police department, Merced County district attorney investigators, Merced city fire department, Cal Fire and Riggs Ambulance personnel worked as a team to swiftly and strategically address the potential issue.
The Merced Police Department led the emergency response. Their training, precision, and expertise was in full view as they methodically searched and cleared the campus.
I, like most people, had not previously had the experience to see something like this up close.
Merced Police Chief Chris Goodwin, Captain Bimley West, and Lieutenant Jay Struble were flawless in their execution. It was impressive.
Thank you to all organizations who responded and ensured that our students and staff were safe. I also thank both Mayor Mike Murphy and City Manager Steve Carrigan, who were at the scene checking on progress. For me, it defined our community: prepared, concerned and committed.
The Merced Union High School District staff, students and parents endured a scary, stressful, uncomfortable few hours without complaint.
Unfortunately, it can take some time to determine all the facts related to the incident, as law enforcement and school officials implement their respective protocols and investigation. Thank you to the Golden Valley staff who reacted quickly and calmly, locking the campus down in seconds.
Finally, thank you to Principal Kevin Swartwood and his leadership team, who communicated throughout the event with frequent updates every few minutes, and assisted law enforcement officials as needed.
Thankfully, the incident on April 20 turned out to be an unfounded report. However, in the event of a future emergency, we can all rest assured the law enforcement agencies and first responders in Merced County are highly skilled, outstanding professionals.
Alan Peterson is superintendent of Merced Union High School District.
Comments