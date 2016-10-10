We’ve had it with Trump and his foul act

We already know that when Donald Trump wants something, he aims low. At least that’s what he told Billy Bush in 2005.
He was true to form in Sunday night’s debate with Hillary Clinton. It was disheartening to watch Trump’s performance and realize that 40 percent of American voters believe he should be our president. As CBS analyst Bob Schieffer said: “Just disgraceful.”
This election is becoming less about Trump’s character and more about ours.
Anyone who has been reading the Sun-Star’s editorials the past six months knows we cannot abide Donald Trump. We’re not especially enamored of Clinton, but she inhabits the real world, a place far distant from wherever it is Trump’s mind resides.
In Trump’s world, women are props and objects. And it’s OK to talk about them in deplorable terms, especially if you’re in a locker room.
Trump claims his crude words to poor Billy Bush were just banter and brag. But hearing their employee egg on Trump then attempt to set up a woman who came to greet them, NBC – Bush’s current employer – suspended him. He deserved it.
What does Donald deserve? Forgiveness? A raised eyebrow and a tsk-tsk over a boorish elderly man acting like a boorish boy?
Principled Republicans should repudiate Trump. Not just for this latest misogyny, but for all the evidence he’s piled up proving he’s as unfit to be a dinner companion as he is to be the leader of the free world.
It’s hard to know where to begin. He’s called Mexican immigrants rapists and drug dealers. He has encouraged violence at his rallies. He cast dangerous suspicions on all American Muslims. He has made light of Sen. John McCain’s time in the Hanoi Hilton POW camp (while Donald was relaxing by one of daddy’s pools). His verbal abuse of women and fat-shaming is well documented.
By Monday, more Republicans had joined the list of those repudiating Trump – Condoleezza Rice; Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Martha Roby of Alabama and Joe Heck of Nevada; former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina; and Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire. Those who continue to embrace Trump – a lewd, crude racist – are telling us a lot about their principles and their dignity.
In September, Cosmopolitan magazine listed 23 women Trump has insulted dating back to 1991. Celebrities have been special targets, including Kristen Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kim Kardashian. He stomped out of a meeting when a nursing mother asked for a break so she could express milk for her 3-month-old. Reporter Megyn Kelly got the better of him on Fox, but he was so abusive to a female reporter at one of his rallies that she had to be escorted to her car by the Secret Service.
Trump tried to turn Sunday’s debate into a reality show by trotting out four women who had accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct. He piled on more diversion during the debate, repeating discredited stories about Hillary’s supposed attacks on some of the women. Yes, Bill Clinton broke his marriage vows. But Bill Clinton isn’t running for president.
Many believe Trump won Sunday’s debate, perhaps giving him points for his angry insults and sophomoric interruptions. By any other criteria – policy ideas, knowledge of world events, empathy, dignity – Hillary Clinton was the winner.
Trump did as we expected. He aimed low and scored a few below-the-belt points. Clinton won by not lowering herself to his level.
