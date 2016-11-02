This is serious: Trump shouldn’t be president

When some preventable catastrophe occurs, the media often gets blamed: “Why didn’t you warn us?”
We’re warning you: A Donald Trump presidency would be a catastrophe. Unrealistic a week ago, it appears now that Trump could win, thanks to an ill-advised, fact-free letter from FBI Director James Comey to congressional leaders. It accused Hillary Clinton of nothing, but fueled a Trumpian media frenzy.
Those worried about this latest non-revelation should consider carefully before making fateful choices. Any rational comparison of the candidates favors Clinton.
Why? Because Trump’s appeal is based on fear, submerged racism and braggadocio. Consider his two campaign staples: baloney and blame.
Must be Mexico’s fault so many people come here to work (blame). Build a wall and make them pay for it (baloney).
It’s Bill Clinton’s fault so many blue-collar jobs fled our shores in search of cheap labor (blame). Forget those cheap goods we love; tearing up trade treaties will make things better (baloney).
Those taxes he didn’t pay for a decade, it’s the bureaucrats’ fault for writing laws with loopholes (baloney and blame).
Those lies about Barack Obama’s birthplace (baloney), they came from Hillary Clinton’s staff (blame).
That 19-year-old Miss Universe got fat (baloney)? Her fault for eating (blame).
All those women accusing him of sexual misconduct (not baloney)? Their fault for not understanding Donald’s true nature (blame).
Being an ill-informed debate failure (not baloney)? The microphone didn’t work, the moderators were unkind and Hillary prepped (blame).
There are far more disturbing patterns in this campaign. Consider the KKK members walking precincts for Trump. Or the endorsements of former grand wizard David Duke, the American Nazi Party, the Daily Stormer and other vicious miscreants. Yes, his campaign rejected one such endorsement Tuesday. But what about the Utah robo-calls, the hate rallies in Phoenix? He hasn’t disavowed those. No wonder hatemongers embrace Trump; he’s admitted refusing to rent to blacks and Hispanics in the 1970s.
Trump’s campaign is about demonizing Clinton. It wasn’t working until last week when Comey’s inexplicable memo arrived in Congress. Never mind that former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzalez lambasted Comey’s release or that 35 former state attorneys general from both parties did the same. Trump immediately equated it to Watergate or worse.
Having watched Clinton for 30 years, we know she’s far from perfect. We know about the Clinton Foundation (which devotes 89 percent of its funds to charitable work), the uranium deal (approved by eight government agencies) and that she yelled at staff members (in a man, this is called leadership). She’s not especially likable, but her problems pale by comparison.
He lacks basic knowledge of how our system works. Our closest allies viscerally dislike Trump, while those praising him align themselves with planetary thug Vladimir Putin.
But those emails!
Knowledgeable anonymous sources say most are copies of those already examined. With the FBI unlikely to finish its review until after the election, we must accept some uncertainty.
Emails notwithstanding, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Cincinnati Enquirer, Arizona Republic, Omaha World-Herald, New York Times and dozens more newspapers are reiterating support for Clinton at this crucial moment.
So are we.
Whose fault will it be if Donald Trump is elected? Not ours. Will it be yours?
