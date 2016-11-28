Bury Castro’s Cuban police state with him

By the time his death was announced late Friday, Fidel Castro had become an irrelevancy, a living museum piece trotted out for ceremony, but no longer the man in charge of Cuba’s destiny. The real power had passed to his brother Raul and others in the inner circle.
The revolution Fidel Castro created was itself long since dead, an empty slogan few can believe in. Castro had become a pathetic, shuffling figure who outlived his own era. He had made it his mission to challenge the might of the United States and managed to bedevil or at least annoy 11 American presidents.
Unceasing defiance of America made Castro a hero to millions, including many who did not share his left-wing politics or brutality. His greatest weapon was getting public attention. From the moment he burst onto the scene with a dramatic if failed attack on the Moncada Barracks in July, 1953, to his last public appearance, he made news.
He became the most influential figure of 20th century Latin America.
But all of his personal prominence came at a terrible cost to the Cuban people, creating his most lasting, tragic and unforgivable legacy. The history of Latin America is replete with dictators who ruled by fear and violence. But Fidel Castro outdid them all because his regime was the most oppressive and enduring.
There is hardly a single freedom that Fidel Castro did not violate.
Castro posed as a champion of the downtrodden around the world even as he trampled on the rights of Cubans.
Violence and human-rights abuses were part of his “revolution” from the start. First came the summary executions of those who supported the corrupt Fulgencio Batista regime that Castro overthrew – and later the deaths of counter-revolutionaries, many of whom had fought at Castro’s side. His firing squads executed an estimated 18,000 Cubans. Others were sent to unendurably wretched prisons to serve 20-plus years.
He used the violence to repress dissent and instill fear and obedience. Gays, Jehovah’s Witnesses, outspoken Catholics and those deemed anti-social for disagreeing with Castro were sent to labor camps. State security agents infiltrated dissident organizations then tortured thousands more.
Castro destroyed civil society, replacing cohesion with neighborhood committees that spied on Cuba’s citizens. Elections? Never in more than 60 years. Independent newspapers? None. Freedom to worship? Restricted.
What had been Latin America’s third-largest economy was eviscerated, propped up until 1991 by massive Soviet subsidies. When those ended, Cuba’s centralized economy went into a tailspin.
An intestinal illness forced him to cede control to brother Raul in 2006 and opening the doors to tourism and small-business ownership. But Castro’s police state remained.
Now, after surviving assassination attempts, communism’s bankruptcy, economic collapse and a failed revolution, Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, 90, has passed into history.
Remember him as the cynical dictator who nearly destroyed Cuba for the gratification of his own ego. Seeing a free, open and prosperous democracy would be the Cuban people’s greatest payback. The dictator is dead. May his police state and inhumanity be buried along with him.
Comments