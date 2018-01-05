Who will help protect us from this tax reform?

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.