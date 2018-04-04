Hold line on mpg so our kids can breathe

Ever see a child suffering from asthma? In some, it’s coughing, wheezing or slowing to catch a deep breath. In others, it’s a desperate struggle to suck in air without getting any.
For parents it means carrying inhalers, planning for emergencies and trips to the ER. Some children recover; in others, asthma continues for a lifetime. A few never recover.
Many factors contribute to this sometimes fatal respiratory disease. But the National Institutes of Health says air pollution – mainly from vehicle emissions – is the leading cause.
Such pollution is worse in the San Joaquin Valley than anywhere else in California. So is childhood asthma. Statewide, 1 child in 10 suffers from asthma. In Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties it’s 1-in-8; in Merced County it’s 1-in-6.
That’s why air-pollution rules are so utterly important. It’s why we cannot accept the idiotic attack on California’s stricter gas-mileage standards being perpetrated by the EPA’s so-called director, Scott Pruitt.
President Donald Trump’s fragile ego demands that anything the Obama administration accomplished must be eradicated. So, Tuesday, Pruitt – an Oklahoma swamp creature who doesn’t mind taking expensive favors from oil company lobbyists – abandoned the 2025 vehicle-mileage targets set by Obama’s EPA in consultation with California officials.
Why? Because while having vehicles that burn less gas will be better for asthma sufferers, it will be worse for oil companies who will sell less pollution, er, gas.
But there’s a stumbling block – California. Our state was the nation’s first entity to create emissions rules; which is why the federal Clean Air Act allowed us to continue setting our own standards then allowed 12 other states to adopt them. Together, we cover 35 percent of the nation’s car market.
Making cars to two sets of standards would be too costly, so automakers have always made to meet California’s higher, and more expensive standards. Some are pushing the Trump administration to do away with California’s mpg standards. More profit per car, more gas consumed – a win-win in Pruitt’s estimate.
Also Tuesday, Pruitt promised to “re-examine” the California waiver, a warning he will try to force us to accept the dirtier, deadlier federal standards. In our Valley, this is less about climate change than life and death. In 2015, 393 Californians died in asthma attacks; an estimated 100 children. California must fight the Trump administration, tooth and nail.
Just last week, Pruitt visited California – with stops in Stanislaus and Riverside counties – explaining mostly to farmers how he wants to give them relief from burdensome regulations. If this is what Pruitt’s got in mind, no thanks.
Don’t forget how some of Trump’s other promises have turned out for us.
He promised to make us winners, then provoked China into an unnecessary trade war that has resulted in increased tariffs on almonds, walnuts, wine and fresh fruit. He has made those working in our fields, orchards and dairy barns fearful over punitive immigration raids targeting law-abiding, but undocumented workers. He put thousands in limbo by discarding the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrival order from the Obama era.
Now, he’s targeting our air, and with it our children, in an effort to make Pruitt’s oil-company benefactors happier and richer. We have a better idea. Make our air cleaner, not dirtier. Make kids healthier, not sicker.
Gov. Jerry Brown, Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra must fight this attempt to sell us out to those spewing more, not less, disease.
Voters must fight, too – removing anyone who facilitates Trump’s destructive agenda and self-dealing policies. Stand up to Trump, or step aside.
