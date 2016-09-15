Garth Wright: Letter bashing Clinton relies on lie-a-minute Trump

Re “Liberal news media must tell the truth” (Letters, Sept. 14): My, my. In his letter, the writer proudly announces 61 years as a registered Democrat. He then proceeds with a cascade of Trumperies: corrupt liberal press, corrupt Hillary and inept Obama. He even implies the national debt is a Democratic responsibility, blithely ignoring the “lets have a war” Republican presidency that created it. Could it be the writer is really a wolf masquerading as a sheep?
Perhaps his mindset has been manipulated by exposure to Fox News, an oxymoron; or the lie-a-minute diatribes of dubious Donald.
If he checks his dictionary, he will find it is not corrupt to receive unmarked classified email. The sin lies with the sender who failed to mark it. Why no call to also check Colin Powell and other Republican secretaries of state for their private emails? Won’t ever happen because Republicans, all clairvoyant, can automatically and instantly detect wrongly unmarked classified. The only corruption I can find is the mindless character assassination of a remarkably talented, very smart and very strong woman by misogynistic, white, mostly male, anti-immigrant people whose motto is: “Don’t bother me with facts, my mind’s already made up.”
Garth Wright, Merced
