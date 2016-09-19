Wayne Wallace: Why is Atwater council trying to keep citizens in the dark?

Atwater is at it again. After six years in Atwater, I have found that the city fathers who run the city want to keep us in the dark, not informing citizens of events. They can tell Atwater’s story to the Merced Sun-Star, The Modesto Bee, The Atwater Signal, The Atwater-Winton Times and the monthly newsletter that comes with our utilities bill. The Atwater newsletter is published monthly and has the phone numbers and e-mail addresses of the city council. But it seems emails are seldom looked at or answered.
Notice of a candidate forum should be published before, not after, the fact. I read in the Sun-Star that one had been held, after it was too late. Why did the recent forum not have any notice?
The council wants to consider going to city council districts instead of at-large elections. What would this cost? I have concerns, and so do many citizens.
I volunteered to write the newsletter, but then-Mayor Joan Faul decided to fire me. How do you fire a volunteer? All material went through city manager’s desk for approval and any of it could be voided by telling me not to write the newsletter.
Wayne Wallace, Atwater
Comments