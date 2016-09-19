Mike Teater: Paul Creighton will help right the city of Atwater

Five years ago, Merced County was the epicenter of the Great Recession. The devastation was all encompassing. Unemployment hit obscene highs and home foreclosures ran into the thousands. Local government also took a big hit. City services were reduced because of low tax revenues. Today, we see an across-the-board recovery everywhere – except Atwater. Utility costs have quadrupled, city workers remain furloughed and conducting routine business at city hall is an ordeal.
Our sorry condition is the result of a good ol’ boy city manager who lacks management experience and has no understanding of finance. His departure is eagerly awaited, and with an opening on the city council in November, Paul Creighton offers our best hope. Creighton will provide a no-nonsense and focused approach to city business. His years of public service prepared him well. Coupled with a new and competent city manager, Atwater will start providing the services our residents deserve. Vote for Paul Creighton. He’ll make you proud!
Mike Teater, Atwater
