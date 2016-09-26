Theron Sanders Sr.: Two candidates stand out for Atwater council

The election this November will be crucial to the citizens of Atwater. They are in position to make seismic changes at city hall, and turn around an ineffective city government. Four candidates are vying for a seat on the city council. Two of them stand out for the right reasons. Candidate Paul Creighton has a solid record of service on numerous city commissions and has contributed his expertise as our interim public works director. He has long history of service to Atwater and has donated time and money to community needs.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Bergman is campaigning under the banner “fighting for Atwater,” and has done so effectively. He has courageously voted against increasing city dept despite council pressure. A third candidate offers to serve and he has good intentions, but lacks any record of service. The fourth also lacks any meaningful service. She touts her experience as real estate loan broker. The last thing Atwater needs is more irresponsible loans and more departments. Let’s put the wheels back on Atwater government. Vote for Paul Creighton and Larry Bergman.
Theron Sanders, Sr., Atwater
