Maxwell Norton: Central Presbyterian has done much for Merced’s homeless

RE “Rescue mission meals will stop; future is uncertain” (A1, Sept. 23): The street people create huge problems for businesses, residents and non-profit institutions downtown. I volunteer at some of them and witness these problems first hand. Central Presbyterian Church has had all of the problems and has responded with nothing but Christian charity. I would venture that no other organization has done more for the Mission.
For Renee Davenport to accuse CPC of acting in an un-Christian manner is insincere. Did she offer to buy the Mission a vehicle? Is she helping clean up trash and human waste around the church or the Elks Lodge on the other side? If it were her children who are affected, I think she would have a different perspective.
Maxwell Norton, Atwater
Comments